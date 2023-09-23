Here's Why We Think ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is ESSA Bancorp Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, ESSA Bancorp has grown EPS by 14% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Not all of ESSA Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. ESSA Bancorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 8.3% to US$71m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

ESSA Bancorp isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of US$148m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are ESSA Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We note that ESSA Bancorp insiders spent US$198k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. We also note that it was the Independent Chairman of the Board, Robert Selig, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$42k for shares at about US$16.91 each.

Is ESSA Bancorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, ESSA Bancorp is a growing business, which is encouraging. It's not easy for business to grow EPS, but ESSA Bancorp has shown the strengths to do just that. The real kicker is that insiders have been accumulating, suggesting that those who understand the company best see some potential. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for ESSA Bancorp that you should be aware of.

