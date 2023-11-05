Here's Why We Think Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Costco Wholesale with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Costco Wholesale Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Over the last three years, Costco Wholesale has grown EPS by 16% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for Costco Wholesale remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 6.6% to US$242b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Costco Wholesale Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Costco Wholesale has a market capitalisation of US$248b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$593m. We note that this amounts to 0.2% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Costco Wholesale but it's still worth mentioning. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations over US$8.0b, like Costco Wholesale, the median CEO pay is around US$12m.

Costco Wholesale's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$9.9m in the year leading up to August 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Costco Wholesale To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Costco Wholesale is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The growth of EPS may be the eye-catching headline for Costco Wholesale, but there's more to bring joy for shareholders. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Costco Wholesale you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

