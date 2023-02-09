Here's Why We Think Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Corcept Therapeutics Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Corcept Therapeutics managed to grow EPS by 13% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Corcept Therapeutics achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 13% to US$398m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Corcept Therapeutics Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Corcept Therapeutics shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$277m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Does Corcept Therapeutics Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Corcept Therapeutics is that it is growing profits. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Corcept Therapeutics that you need to be mindful of.

