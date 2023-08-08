Here's Why We Think Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Chico's FAS Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Chico's FAS has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. It's good to see that Chico's FAS' EPS has grown from US$0.76 to US$0.92 over twelve months. That's a 22% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note Chico's FAS achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 8.9% to US$2.1b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Chico's FAS Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Chico's FAS insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have US$31m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. While their ownership only accounts for 4.2%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Does Chico's FAS Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Chico's FAS is a growing business, which is encouraging. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. If you think Chico's FAS might suit your style as an investor, you could go straight to its annual report, or you could first check our discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation for the company.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

