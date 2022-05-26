Here's Why I Think Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Is An Interesting Stock

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Quickly Is Caldwell Partners International Increasing Earnings Per Share?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Caldwell Partners International has grown EPS by 55% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth never lasts long, but like a shooting star it is well worth watching when it happens.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Caldwell Partners International shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 3.5% to 8.8%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Caldwell Partners International isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of CA$59m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Caldwell Partners International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Not only did Caldwell Partners International insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent CA$166k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by VP of Finance & Corporate Secretary Michael R. Falagario for CA$30k worth of shares, at about CA$2.40 per share.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since Caldwell Partners International insiders own more than a third of the company. In fact, they own 36% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. I'm reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. In terms of absolute value, insiders have CA$21m invested in the business, using the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Does Caldwell Partners International Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Caldwell Partners International's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Caldwell Partners International deserves timely attention. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Caldwell Partners International you should be aware of.

