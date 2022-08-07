Here's Why We Think AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide AXT with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

See our latest analysis for AXT

AXT's Improving Profits

AXT has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. AXT's EPS shot up from US$0.26 to US$0.36; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a commendable gain of 38%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note AXT achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 29% to US$151m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for AXT.

Are AXT Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that AXT insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$24m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 6.4% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add AXT To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, AXT's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for AXT you should be aware of.

Although AXT certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

