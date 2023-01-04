Here's Why We Think Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Arko's Improving Profits

Arko has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Outstandingly, Arko's EPS shot from US$0.28 to US$0.55, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 97%. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Arko achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 32% to US$9.0b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Arko Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Arko insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$289m. This totals to 28% of shares in the company. Enough to lead management's decision making process down a path that brings the most benefit to shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

Should You Add Arko To Your Watchlist?

Arko's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Arko for a spot on your watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Arko that you should be aware of.

