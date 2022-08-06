Here's Why We Think Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Ameren (NYSE:AEE). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Ameren Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. We can see that in the last three years Ameren grew its EPS by 6.3% per year. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. On the one hand, Ameren's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. If EBIT margins are able to stay balanced and this revenue growth continues, then we should see brighter days ahead.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Ameren's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Ameren Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$24b company like Ameren. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$124m. We note that this amounts to 0.5% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Ameren but it's still worth mentioning. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations over US$8.0b, like Ameren, the median CEO pay is around US$13m.

The Ameren CEO received total compensation of just US$4.3m in the year to December 2021. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Ameren Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Ameren is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Earnings growth might be the main attraction for Ameren, but the fun does not stop there. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Ameren you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

