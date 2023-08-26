Here's Why Sunzen Biotech Berhad (KLSE:SUNZEN) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Sunzen Biotech Berhad (KLSE:SUNZEN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Sunzen Biotech Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Sunzen Biotech Berhad's Improving Profits

Sunzen Biotech Berhad has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Outstandingly, Sunzen Biotech Berhad's EPS shot from RM0.0028 to RM0.0058, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 106% year-on-year growth like that.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Unfortunately, Sunzen Biotech Berhad's revenue dropped 3.7% last year, but the silver lining is that EBIT margins improved from 6.0% to 8.4%. That falls short of ideal.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Sunzen Biotech Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM134m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Sunzen Biotech Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Sunzen Biotech Berhad insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. Indeed, with a collective holding of 64%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at RM86m at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Sunzen Biotech Berhad, with market caps under RM928m is around RM520k.

The Sunzen Biotech Berhad CEO received total compensation of only RM214k in the year to December 2022. This total may indicate that the CEO is sacrificing take home pay for performance-based benefits, ensuring that their motivations are synonymous with strong company results. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Sunzen Biotech Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Sunzen Biotech Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bucket-load of shares, and the CEO pay seems really quite reasonable. The sharp increase in earnings could signal good business momentum. Big growth can make big winners, so the writing on the wall tells us that Sunzen Biotech Berhad is worth considering carefully. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Sunzen Biotech Berhad that you need to be mindful of.

