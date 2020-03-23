Here's Why Spiffbet (STO:SPIFF) Must Play Its Cards Just Right

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Spiffbet (STO:SPIFF) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Spiffbet's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. Spiffbet has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the kr1.3m in cash it held at December 2019. In the last year, its cash burn was kr17m. So it seems to us it had a cash runway of less than two months from December 2019. It's extremely surprising to us that the company has allowed its cash runway to get that short! Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

OM:SPIFF Historical Debt, March 23rd 2020

How Is Spiffbet's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Spiffbet doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just kr1.1m in the last twelve months. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 40%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Spiffbet due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

Can Spiffbet Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Spiffbet shareholders should already be thinking about how easy it might be for it to raise further cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Spiffbet has a market capitalisation of kr24m and burnt through kr17m last year, which is 71% of the company's market value. Given how large that cash burn is, relative to the market value of the entire company, we'd consider it to be a high risk stock, with the real possibility of extreme dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Spiffbet's Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're rather concerned about Spiffbet's cash burn. Take, for example, its cash runway, which suggests the company may have difficulty funding itself, in the future. And although we accept its increasing cash burn wasn't as worrying as its cash runway, it was still a real negative; as indeed were all the factors we considered in this article. Its cash burn situation feels about as comfortable as sitting next to the lavatory on a long haul flight. It's likely to need more cash in the near term; and that could well hurt returns. On another note, Spiffbet has 7 warning signs (and 4 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company with better fundamentals, then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt or this list of stocks which are all forecast to grow.

