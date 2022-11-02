Here's Why Shareholders May Want To Be Cautious With Increasing NRW Holdings Limited's (ASX:NWH) CEO Pay Packet

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Performance at NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) has been reasonably good and CEO Jules Pemberton has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 09 November 2022. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

Comparing NRW Holdings Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that NRW Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of AU$1.2b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$3.2m for the year to June 2022. We note that's an increase of 15% above last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at AU$1.2m.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between AU$625m and AU$2.5b had a median total CEO compensation of AU$1.5m. This suggests that Jules Pemberton is paid more than the median for the industry. Furthermore, Jules Pemberton directly owns AU$22m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component

2022

2021

Proportion (2022)

Salary

AU$1.2m

AU$1.2m

38%

Other

AU$2.0m

AU$1.6m

62%

Total Compensation

AU$3.2m

AU$2.8m

100%

On an industry level, around 68% of total compensation represents salary and 32% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that NRW Holdings allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

ceo-compensation
ceo-compensation

NRW Holdings Limited's Growth

Over the past three years, NRW Holdings Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 36% per year. Its revenue is up 7.0% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's nice to see revenue heading northwards, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has NRW Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

NRW Holdings Limited has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 17% over three years. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

To Conclude...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for NRW Holdings that you should be aware of before investing.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

