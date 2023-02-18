Here's Why QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is QUALCOMM Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. To the delight of shareholders, QUALCOMM has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 44%, compound, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The music to the ears of QUALCOMM shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 31% to 34% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of QUALCOMM's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are QUALCOMM Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since QUALCOMM has a market capitalisation of US$142b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$180m. We note that this amounts to 0.1% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of QUALCOMM but it's still worth mentioning. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Does QUALCOMM Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

QUALCOMM's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, QUALCOMM is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. You still need to take note of risks, for example - QUALCOMM has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

