Here's why November is the worst month for pedestrian collisions

Road safety statisticss have shown that November is the worst month for pedestrian collisions, particularly between the hours of 5 and 8 p.m. Suddenly people who were driving home from work in daylight are now driving home in darkness. And it happens almost instantly after the return to standard time.

We know that collisions spike this time every year because of the changing weather and the lack of daylight. But an expert on urban planning says we should be making our streets and our community safer by prioritizing pedestrians.

Watch the video above to learn more, and get some expert tips on how to stay safe on the roads.

Thumbnail courtesy: SvH/Pexels