Here’s why NFL and its players aren’t pushing for a postseason bubble — for now

NFL playoff time is near, and as the number of COVID-19 cases keep rising across the country, the fact the league has yet to announce plans of a postseason bubble remains a hot topic.

That’s hardly a surprise considering the NBA and NHL recently completed their 2019-2020 seasons with “hard” bubbles, while MLB used a “soft” one to complete its postseason.

During a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith and NFLPA president J.C. Tretter essentially said that while the possibility of a postseason bubble has been discussed, there doesn’t appear to be a strong push to make it materialize at the moment.

“We’ve talked to our players about it on the board call, we’ve certainly had conversations about it at the executive committee level,” Smith said. “There’s been no decision about what to do.”

Union, league pleased with their coronavirus testing data

Whatever they do will be data driven, Smith said, and based on the information the players have, there appears to be a sense among his constituency that the system they’re using is working well enough to avoid the drastic step of instituting a postseason bubble.

For instance, the NFLPA said Tuesday that the NFL’s positivity rate is 0.11 percent, down from 0.20 last week. Meanwhile the incidence rate — the number of people testing positive against the overall population — is 0.74 percent, down from 1.35 percent last week.

Between August and Monday, 173 players and 297 other personnel have tested positive out of approximately 75,000 tests.

“Our numbers are considerably lower than most jurisdictions and frankly, our numbers are probably something that most public officials would dream for in this pandemic,” Smith said. “We’re looking at an incidence rate that's extremely low, we’re looking at a positivity low that's extremely low.”

All options, however, remain on the table, Smith said. And though a bubble would be a costly step for a league that is already taking a significant revenue hit, Smith left the door open for a tilt in those numbers (especially on the local level) to cause the league and its players to pivot from their current position, even if it’s not what the NFL or a majority of its players want.

“We’ve got a COVID task force, close to 10 of the best researchers in the world advising us on what we should do and the league has an equal number of reputable people advising them,” Smith said. “We’ve worked well together handling those issues and if we make a joint decision at the end that one way to go is perhaps more positive than the other, we’ll do it.

“But it certainly includes analyzing a wide range of factors in a far more nuanced way than just simply looking at what worked in the NBA and MLB.”

As such, Smith cautioned against assuming that things are the same across all sports.

“The one thing we have to be careful of is having a myopic focus,” Smith said. “When you talk to our experts, our epidemiologists, our infectious disease doctors, some of the questions they raise about the bubble is that the body mass of [our] people is much different than the other sports, and [it’s] a larger group of people that is confined in the bubble vs. the other sports.”

In short: The virus could do more damage in a bubble if it gets in.

Family big reason why NFL players don’t want a bubble

There’s also the human aspect of it, Tretter noted.

“Our players have wives and kids at home that they want to see, and it's been a tough year from a mental health perspective from our players, of not being able to see people, to see their friends, to see their family, further asking guys to stay away from their young children and their families for potentially six weeks,” Tretter said. “That’s a big ask and that has ramifications outside of the game of football.”

When asked if the league can finish the season, Tretter shed light on the personal accountability that the players and the league are banking on to successfully pull off the end of this season.

“When we’ve followed the protocols, everybody in that building — coaches, staffs, front-office members, not just players — when we all follow the protocols, they work and they work well,” Tretter said. “The contact tracing, getting people who have potentially become exposed out of the building, works to stop the spread of the virus. So it is all going to come down to how well we all follow those protocols and we continue to evolve those protocols as needed.”

