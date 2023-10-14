Here's why Newfoundland senior hockey feels chaotic, 1 month before puck drop

The Corner Brook Royals playing the Deer Lake Red Wings on March 25. The Red Wings are now a part of the Central-West Senior Hockey League, while this iteration of the Royals is currently without a league to play in. (Alex Kennedy/CBC - image credit)

The Corner Brook Royals playing the Deer Lake Red Wings on March 25. The Red Wings are now a part of the Central-West Senior Hockey League, while this iteration of the Royals is currently without a league to play in.

The Deer Lake Red Wings, pictured here on March 25 playing the Corner Brook Royals, are now a part of the Central-West Senior Hockey League, while this iteration of the Royals is currently without a league to play in. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

Newfoundland's senior hockey season is just under a month away, and one word could be used to describe this year's lead-up to puck drop: chaos.

As things stand, there are two different leagues, and one of those leagues doesn't have enough teams to play. With teams coming and going, those anxious to start the season are still looking for answers.

Here's how it's played out so far.

Three teams played last season in the West Coast Senior Hockey League: The Corner Brook Royals, the Deer Lake Red Wings and the Port aux Basques Mariners. Deer Lake pulled out of that league earlier in the fall, leaving only the Royals and the Mariners.

Deer Lake then formed a league with teams in Stephenville and Grand Falls-Windsor, called the Central-West Senior Hockey League, which is scheduled to begin games on Nov. 3.

While that was happening, a new version of the Corner Brook Royals was formed, headed by a new ownership group.

Hockey Newfoundland and Labrador, the body that oversees senior hockey, told CBC News in a statement that the previous ownership group was asked to join the league, but declined.

The Central-West League now comprises the new Corner Brook Royals, Deer Lake, Stephenville and Grand Falls-Windsor. That leaves Port aux Basques and the old Royals without a league to play in, as three teams are required to renew the West Coast League.

Shutout

CBC News has tried to contact each member of the Central-West Senior Hockey League but has not secured any interviews.

An interview with a representative from the Deer Lake Red Wings was scheduled for Friday but was later cancelled by league executives due to the possibility that new developments over the weekend may change things.

Story continues

In a statement posted on social media, the new Corner Brook Royals said the team is positioned to make an impact on the league "under the leadership of a newly appointed executive and coaching staff."

Four of the six teams in central and western Newfoundland are now part of the Central-West Senior Hockey League. The Port aux Basques Mariners, along with the old ownership group of the Corner Brook Royals, remain in the West Coast Senior Hockey League.

Four of the six teams in central and western Newfoundland are now part of the Central-West Senior Hockey League. The Port aux Basques Mariners, along with the old ownership group of the Corner Brook Royals, remain in the West Coast Senior Hockey League. (CBC Graphics)

One team that is talking is the old Corner Brook Royals.

Tony Buckle, the president of the team that played in the West Coast League last season, said the situation has left a sour taste in his mouth.

"I'm really disappointed with the way this took place," Buckle told CBC News in September.

"The executive of the West Coast Senior Hockey League felt that we were headed for a three-team league… so I think there's a lot of back door work done and it just shouldn't happen."

Buckle says the problem began when Stephenville was denied entry into the West Coast League. He said the league wasn't planning any expansion this year.

The new league will hurt senior hockey on Newfoundland's west coast, he says.

"I don't think it's good for hockey," he said. "We want competitive hockey."

CBC News also asked Jamie Young, manager of the Port aux Basques Mariners, for comment, but Young said he's not ready to comment.

Hockey N.L. responds

Hockey N.L. has approved the application for the Central-West Hockey League, saying it's encouraged by the expansion.

The organization says both leagues have full autonomy to accept and reject other teams.

"However, we inspire leagues to consider accepting and inviting franchises," the statement said. "Currently, the West Coast Senior Hockey League has disclosed they are hopeful they will secure the minimum three teams for a operation this hockey season."

The Central-West Senior League is scheduled to begin on Nov. 3, and currently features teams from Deer Lake, Stephenville, Grand Falls-Windsor and Corner Brook.

The Central-West Senior League is scheduled to begin play on Nov. 3, with teams from Deer Lake, Stephenville, Grand Falls-Windsor and Corner Brook. (Deer Lake Red Wings/Facebook)

Teams also aren't the only ones in limbo, as some players are left without a league to play in.

Players of the old Corner Brook Royals are unable to join another team until mid-November due to their ownership rights lying with the team. Players have until Nov. 15 to commit to their team or request release to another team.

Download our free CBC News app to sign up for push alerts for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador. Click here to visit our landing page.