Here's why musician, advocate Bono is at Biden's State of the Union address

As President Joe Biden gave his second State of the Union address to Congress, one guest in particular was a familiar face for some viewers: Bono, the lead singer of the rock group U2.

The musician and longtime advocate attended as a guest of first lady Jill Biden. He’s the cofounder of the ONE campaign, which has targeted poverty and preventable diseases, as well as (RED), which fights HIV/AIDS in Africa.

The first lady's guests also included the mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old man who was killed last month by Memphis police.

Guests were invited “because they personify issues or themes” that Biden is addressing in the speech, or important policies for the American people, the White House said.

Bono was seen sitting next to Paul Pelosi, the husband of former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. It was Paul Pelosi's first visit to a joint session of Congress since he was attacked in October by a hammer-wielding man who broke into the couple's California home.

State of the Union live updates: Speaking to divided America, Biden to lay out hopes for agenda

State of the Union guests: Lawmakers highlight policing, abortion, wrongful imprisonment

Contributing: Associated Press; Christine Fernando, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bono at the State of the Union: Joe Biden, Jill Biden's guests