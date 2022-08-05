Here's Why MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is MGIC Investment Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Over the last three years, MGIC Investment has grown EPS by 11% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While revenue is looking a bit flat, the good news is EBIT margins improved by 22.1 percentage points to 92%, in the last twelve months. Which is a great look for the company.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for MGIC Investment.

Are MGIC Investment Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

MGIC Investment top brass are certainly in sync, not having sold any shares, over the last year. But the bigger deal is that the Independent Director, Daniel Arrigoni, paid US$71k to buy shares at an average price of US$14.19. Strong buying like that could be a sign of opportunity.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that MGIC Investment insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have US$44m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 1.0% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Should You Add MGIC Investment To Your Watchlist?

One positive for MGIC Investment is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That makes the company a prime candidate for your watchlist - and arguably a research priority. Even so, be aware that MGIC Investment is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

