Here's Why Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Mainstreet Equity's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. To the delight of shareholders, Mainstreet Equity has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 37%, compound, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Mainstreet Equity achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 15% to CA$202m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Mainstreet Equity.

Are Mainstreet Equity Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Mainstreet Equity insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. With a whopping CA$104m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That holding amounts to 8.1% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential owners of the business and aligned with the interests of shareholders.

Is Mainstreet Equity Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Mainstreet Equity's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Mainstreet Equity very closely. Even so, be aware that Mainstreet Equity is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those shouldn't be ignored...

