Here's Why M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is M.P. Evans Group Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. Commendations have to be given in seeing that M.P. Evans Group grew its EPS from US$0.37 to US$1.58, in one short year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. This could point to the business hitting a point of inflection.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. M.P. Evans Group shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 19% to 37%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

Are M.P. Evans Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. M.P. Evans Group followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Holding US$42m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. Amounting to 8.6% of the outstanding shares, indicating that insiders are also significantly impacted by the decisions they make on the behalf of the business.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like M.P. Evans Group with market caps between US$200m and US$800m is about US$1.0m.

M.P. Evans Group's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$781k in the year leading up to December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is M.P. Evans Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

M.P. Evans Group's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. The sweetener is that insiders have a mountain of stock, and the CEO remuneration is quite reasonable. The strong EPS improvement suggests the businesses is humming along. Big growth can make big winners, so the writing on the wall tells us that M.P. Evans Group is worth considering carefully. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with M.P. Evans Group (including 1 which is concerning).

Although M.P. Evans Group certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

