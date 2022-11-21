Here's Why Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Lovesac with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Lovesac Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Lovesac's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Lovesac's EPS shot up from US$2.32 to US$2.92; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a impressive gain of 26%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. On the revenue front, Lovesac has done well over the past year, growing revenue by 52% to US$591m but EBIT margin figures were less stellar, seeing a decline over the last 12 months. So it seems the future may hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can remain steady.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Lovesac Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Lovesac shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$16m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 4.3% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. For companies with market capitalisations between US$200m and US$800m, like Lovesac, the median CEO pay is around US$2.6m.

Lovesac offered total compensation worth US$1.6m to its CEO in the year to January 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Lovesac To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Lovesac's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. The overarching message here is that Lovesac has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Lovesac that you need to be mindful of.

