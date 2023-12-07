Here's Why Kylie Kelce Is The Best Kelce

Lisa Lake - Getty Images

Kylie Kelce might be married to one of the most famous men in football right now, and she might also be the sister-in-law of another famed NFL player who happens to be dating the Queen of Pop Music, but she's also a star in her own right.

ICYDK: Kylie is married to NFL player Jason Kelce, who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles. And Jason's brother, Travis, who plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is currently dating Taylor Swift.

Of course, "WAG" is hardly her only title. Kylie's also a devoted mom, former athlete, and philanthropist, raising tons of money for worthy causes like the Eagle Autism Foundation, per her LinkedIn. When she's not hard at work, she shares adorable BTS of her kids on social media, and honestly, it's just fun to watch her cheer on her husband (sometimes while incredibly pregnant on the sidelines).

Recently, she's proven she's a veritable "girl's girl" by standing up for Trav's girlfriend, shutting down rumors that she and Taylor are beefing, and being an all-around standup human.

So who is Kylie? Here's everything you need to know:

Where is she from?

While her hubby isn’t originally from the land of the Eagles, Kylie is! She grew up in Narberth, which is a suburb of Philadelphia. She attended college Cabrini University in Wayne, Pennsylvania, per People.

How old is Kylie?

Kylie was born March 23, 1992, making her 31 and an Aries queen.

What does Kylie do for work?

Kylie is a philanthropist. She and her husband work on the foundation Jason founded called (Be)Philly, which raises money for the youth of Philadelphia. She is also the Event Coordinator for the Eagle Autism Foundation, per her LinkedIn. Kylie throws an annual event in its honor in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.

Last year, the fundraiser brought in $150,000, $50,000 of which came from the Kelces themselves, per People .

Kylie has also always been one to help her community: she worked with the Special Olympics of New Jersey in high school and helped pack boxes to send to the troops, People reported.

What has she said about Taylor?

Well, she's been getting a lot of praise for being a total champ when it comes to all the press around Trav and Tay, and deservedly so!

For one, she shared a video of her daughter, whom she called a "Swiftie," learning the names of the players on her husband's team. Her daughter points to all the men on the screen, asking for the deets, presumably so she could get a peek at the star.



And even though Kylie isn’t stepping out in front of the paps with Taylor and Brittany Mahomes, she’s definitely backing Tay up behind the scenes. Recently, she liked a post from Tay’s publicist shutting down Deuxmoi rumors that Taylor had previously been married to her ex-Joe Alwyn, per Page Six,

She played field hockey in college.

Move over, Jason! You're not the only athlete in the fam. Kylie was a field hockey star in high school and even coached the sport for many years before diving into her philanthropy work and motherhood, per her LinkedIn.

How did Kylie and Jason meet?

These two lovebirds actually met on Tinder.

In the Amazon doc Kelce, Kylie spoke about their first date, where she met Jason and friends at a bar. TLDR; it didn’t go well. "Forty-five minutes later, he fell asleep at the bar, like just, out, like asleep, asleep," she said in the documentary, per People.

"The next day, he called and was like, can we try that again?" Kylie said. Luckily, date # 2 went better.

They got married in 2018.

Jason and Kylie tied the knot in Philadelphia in 2018, just a few months after he won the Super Bowl.

They have three girls.

The Kelces have three adorable daughters: Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, who was born on Oct. 2, 2019, Elliotte Ray Kelce born on March 4, 2021, and Bennett Llewellyn born Feb. 23, 2023.

Here's their cute Christmas card photo from this year:

And here's another pic of the fam hangin' out with dad after his practice:

She’s a super supportive wife.

Speaking of Bennett, Kylie was in attendance at the Super Bowl game on Feb. 12, 2023, despite being *extremely* pregnant. She was 38 weeks into her pregnancy at that point, and literally brought her two doulas to the game with her in case she went into labor. She later gave birth to Bennett less than two weeks later.

Of course, she's always been a source of support when it comes to her husband's career.

What’s her net worth?

Kylie’s net worth is not totally clear, but Jason is worth about $30 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. So, I'd say that the Kelces are doing just fine!

