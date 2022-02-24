Here's Why Kanye West Threw His Mic During 'DONDA 2' Event

Kanye West hosted his long-awaited DONDA 2 EXPERIENCE PERFORMANCE at Miami's LoanDepot Park stadium on Tuesday, inviting guests like Alicia Keys, Jack Harlow and Migos on stage. During his performance of "Jail 2," Ye threw his microphone, leaving viewers confused.

Throughout the entire show, there had been ongoing audio issues, which made the rapper throw his microphone on stage out of frustration. "Kanye West throwing his mic in frustration during his DONDA 2 performance LMFOAOAOAO," users wrote on Twitter. "Guess who's getting fired, toniiiight," others commented, while some described the event to be a "hot mess" due to the technical difficulties. By the time Ye reached his final song "Off The Grid," Fivio Foreign and Playboi Carti seemed to be completely out of sync.

Following the show, fans took to social media to share memes of the moment. See the internet's reaction down below.

Kanye West after his mic stopped working #DONDA2 pic.twitter.com/zalqqCPIK3 — Houston ?????????‍??? (@H0ustonPa) February 23, 2022

The sound guy at Kanye’s Donda 2 event ?? #DONDA2 pic.twitter.com/9wgkD76f2y — Kawhi Burner (@FunGuyBurner) February 23, 2022

Me listening to Playboi Carti at Kanye’s Donda 2 event ☠️? #DONDA2 pic.twitter.com/tI83XD17LG — Kawhi Burner (@FunGuyBurner) February 23, 2022