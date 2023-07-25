Here's Why Julius Bär Gruppe (VTX:BAER) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Julius Bär Gruppe (VTX:BAER), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Julius Bär Gruppe Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Shareholders will be happy to know that Julius Bär Gruppe's EPS has grown 21% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Julius Bär Gruppe's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. Julius Bär Gruppe maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 7.7% to CHF4.0b. That's a real positive.

Are Julius Bär Gruppe Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a CHF13b company like Julius Bär Gruppe. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. With a whopping CHF65m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Does Julius Bär Gruppe Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Julius Bär Gruppe has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Julius Bär Gruppe you should be aware of.

