Here's Why Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Are Leaving 'Little People, Big World'

Photo credit: Instagram

From Good Housekeeping

Back in 2018, Little People, Big World fans were shocked to learn that Jeremy and Audrey Roloff would no longer be appearing on the popular TLC show.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jeremy took to Instagram to reveal that "the time has come" for the couple, and their 1-year-old daughter Ember, to leave the show.

"A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last," Jeremy wrote. "It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride."

{% verbatim %}

{% endverbatim %}

Story continues

Jeremy emphasized that the decision only affects him and his immediate family, not Zach and Tori, or their baby Jackson, who also appear on the show.

The post continues by saying that the couple isn't "disappearing" and have a lot of "exciting stuff" in the works.

Jeremy then took to his Instagram stories with Audrey and Ember, to go further into detail about why they are leaving. "Two years ago when Audrey got pregnant, I started thinking how long I wanted to keep doing the show," he said, noting that when Ember was born, and during the past year, they've felt the need to move on and concentrate on other projects.

TLC released a statement saying, "We wish Jeremy, Audrey, and Ember the best, and are excited to continue to keep up with other members of the Roloff family when Little People, Big World returns."

Jeremy first appeared on the show alongside his parents and siblings in 2006. He was 13 years old at the time. Fourteen years later, Little People, Big World has become one of the biggest shows on the TLC network. The family business has also expanded past Roloff Farms.

Nearly every member now has their own company and ventures, including Jeremy and Audrey. The 29-year-olds have been working on a blog for years, and they also have a clothing company, as well as a book, A Love Letter Life.

Luckily, we will still have Matt, Amy, Zach, Tori, Jackson, and Lilah to keep us in the loop.





You Might Also Like