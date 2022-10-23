Here's Why Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Impax Asset Management Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Impax Asset Management Group Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Recognition must be given to the that Impax Asset Management Group has grown EPS by 52% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Impax Asset Management Group is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 12.9 percentage points to 37%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Impax Asset Management Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Impax Asset Management Group followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. With a whopping UK£87m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. At 11% of the company, the co-investment by insiders fosters confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

Does Impax Asset Management Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Impax Asset Management Group's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, Impax Asset Management Group is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Impax Asset Management Group you should know about.

