Here's Why Goldplat (LON:GDP) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Goldplat (LON:GDP). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Goldplat Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Goldplat has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Over the last year, Goldplat increased its EPS from UK£0.017 to UK£0.018. That's a fair increase of 7.9%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. On the revenue front, Goldplat has done well over the past year, growing revenue by 72% to UK£44m but EBIT margin figures were less stellar, seeing a decline over the last 12 months. So it seems the future may hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can remain steady.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Goldplat is no giant, with a market capitalisation of UK£17m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Goldplat Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Goldplat, with market caps under UK£173m is around UK£290k.

Goldplat's CEO took home a total compensation package worth UK£168k in the year leading up to June 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Goldplat To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Goldplat is that it is growing profits. On top of that, our faith in the board of directors is strengthened by the fact of the reasonable CEO pay. So based on its merits, the stock deserves further research, if not an addition to your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for Goldplat that you should be aware of before investing here.

Although Goldplat certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

