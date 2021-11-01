Here's why fans think Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are dating

Photo credit: Getty Images

In today's round up of celebrity pairings we absolutely did not see coming, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted holding hands over the weekend.

The pair recently worked together when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time, and it seems they've stayed close since her time on the show, as they enjoyed what looked like a double date with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

The foursome spent a day out at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, where the 41-year-old SKIMS founder and 27-year-old comedian were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster. See the photos here.

Understandably, plenty of fans took to socials to comment on the very surprising suggestion that Kim and Pete could be a thing. "Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson? Did not see that coming!" tweeted one person, with another adding "Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian is not something I saw coming but here we are…"

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson? Did not see that coming! pic.twitter.com/d5zfzGBhDo — EMMY 🦇 (@emmytargaryen) October 30, 2021

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian is not something I saw coming but here we are… — Kate🎃👻 (@ticketstocolson) October 31, 2021

Someone else joked about the similarities between the potential pairing, and Kourtney and Travis' relationship. "Finding out at that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are rumoured to be dating is so funny to me bc she sees all the attention Kourtney/Travis and Megan/MGK are getting and she wants in on that aesthetic," tweeted one fan.

Finding out at that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are rumored to be dating is so funny to me bc she sees all the attention Kourtney/ Travis and Megan/ MGK are getting and she wants in on that aesthetic😭😭😭 — lil santos (@lillianna_rose) October 31, 2021

Elsewhere on the Twittersphere, some fans noted how Kardashian matriarch slash momager Kris Jenner might be feeling about the news. "Kris Jenner after seeing the pictures of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson knowing damn well she sent it to People magazine," someone tweeted, along with a video of Kris at an office.

kris jenner after seeing the pictures of kim kardashian and pete davidson knowing damn well she sent it to people magazine pic.twitter.com/2CKn1ICRk6 — ً (@fratboycevans) October 31, 2021

Despite all the fan speculation, a source close to Kim revealed to People magazine that, unfortunately, the photos aren't what they look like. "They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time," the insider said, "It's just friends hanging out."

And on that note, we'll leave you with this...

Source: “Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are just friends.” pic.twitter.com/ULfKirohQY — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) October 31, 2021

