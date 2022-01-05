Here's Why Fans Think Kendall Jenner Is Married to Devin Booker

Like many others, Kendall Jenner took to Instagram for a wholesome photo dump from her holidays to welcome the new year. However, fans have been quick to notice a few details suggesting the reality star may have gotten secretly married to her boyfriend and NBA star, Devin Booker.

"Anyone else notice the ring on his hand?" "I see a ring on that finger," social media users pointed out, highlighting Jenner and Booker's mirror selfie. In the photo, the athlete is holding a glass of wine and is wearing a golden ring. Meanwhile, fans are speculating that Jenner is covering her hand to hide her ring.

Both the model and basketball player have yet to respond to the rumors. However, we know that the two made their relationship public in 2020. "What first seemed like a fun hookup, is now a relationship. They are exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Peep Jenner's holiday photo dump below.