Here's Why essensys (LON:ESYS) Must Use Its Cash Wisely

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for essensys (LON:ESYS) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is essensys' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When essensys last reported its balance sheet in January 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth UK£13m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through UK£17m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 9 months from January 2023. Importantly, the one analyst we see covering the stock thinks that essensys will reach cashflow breakeven in 2 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is essensys Growing?

Notably, essensys actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 168%, signifying heavy investment in the business. While operating revenue was up over the same period, the 13% gain gives us scant comfort. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For essensys To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Since essensys has been boosting its cash burn, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

essensys' cash burn of UK£17m is about 87% of its UK£19m market capitalisation. That suggests the company may have some funding difficulties, and we'd be very wary of the stock.

How Risky Is essensys' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought essensys' revenue growth was relatively promising. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that at least one analyst is forecasting it will reach breakeven. After looking at that range of measures, we think shareholders should be extremely attentive to how the company is using its cash, as the cash burn makes us uncomfortable. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 3 warning signs for essensys you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

