Here's Why 'DWTS' Fans Think Gabby Windey Will Open Up About Her Breakup Tonight

Jacqueline Tempera, Lydia Wang, Jamie Spanfeller, Korin Miller
·8 min read
gabby and erich bachelorette season 19
Are 'Bachelorette' Gabby And Erich Still Together?Craig Sjodin - Getty Images

After a whirlwind of tears, roses, and receipts, fans were dying to know if the women of The Bachelorette season 19 found lasting love. And unfortunately, the answer is no.

The finale showed the engagement between Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer. "I love this girl with all my heart," Erich said at the live After the Final Rose taping. "It’s 100 percent real."

But *spoiler alert* the two have officially called it quits and are no longer together.

Gabby and Erich’s love story wasn’t exactly a smooth one, and there are several reasons for that. For starters, one of Erich's exes shared some insights into her relationship with Erich after part 1 of the season finale aired, alleging that he didn't have the best intentions when he went on the show. Not to mention the blowback he faced for a racist high school photo that surfaced on Reddit.

Since The Bachelorette, Gabby has been competing on Dancing With the Stars. After offering a vague answer to a reporter's question about her relationship with Erich, many people started to question their status.

Now, DWTS fans are speculating that Gabby will open up about the breakup on tonight's semi-finals episode, per Screenrant. They think that she will open up her dance pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy about her split during rehearsal footage.

But let's back up for a second to unpack what went down between these two. Here’s what you need to know about their love and breakup.

Warning: Spoilers ahead! Stop reading here if you don't want to know what happens during season 19 of The Bachelorette!

Gabby and Erich got engaged.

Yep, the two were happily engaged. At first, Gabby wasn't sure Erich would be down to take the next step, after he revealed he might prefer to just keep dating in the real world. But eventually, he got down on one knee.

"You deserve somebody that's going to give you 100 percent. The reason I'm standing in front of you is because I want to be that person for you," Erich said in footage that aired during Tuesday's finale. "I love you, Gabby Windey. You are amazing. You are the most amazing person I've ever met. It's you, me, until the wheels fall off. I'm head over heels in love with you and I want to spend the rest of my life with you."

Needless to say, the feelings were mutual.

"I thought that you were too good to be true, but now I know that you are too good, but you're also true," Gabby said. "I love you and I want to love you as long as you let me. And, I'm sure, for much longer after that."

gabby and erich bachelorette season 19
Gabby and Erich kiss on The Bachelorette.Craig Sjodin - Getty Images

And she straight up hard launched him on the 'gram on September 21.



A post shared by Gabby Windey (@gabby.windey)

Erich addressed *those* texts he sent to an ex-girlfriend.

ICYMI, Erich came under fire after Amanda Kaylor, an alleged ex-girlfriend, shared some screenshots of their text conversations with the popular fan account Bachelor Nation Scoop. The texts seemed to show that Amanda dumped Erich after he told her he was going on The Bachelorette because it might "open a lot of doors" for him. He also said "it isn't real," which... yikes.

Both Gabby and Erich addressed it during the finale, but first, here's a recap:

In a statement the ex, Amanda, shared with Bachelor Nation Scoop, she revealed that she dated Erich for a few months and had "a whirlwind romance." During that time, Erich lost his job, and Amanda said he wasn't in a great place. In some text screenshots she shared, Erich abruptly told her he wanted to go on the show "to see if there was something else I could do with my life."

“I don’t believe Erich had any good intentions going on this show and I don’t believe anything to have changed,” Amanda wrote in her statement. “He wanted the clout and he got it. I just hope he doesn’t continue to hurt anyone on this new path he is on.”

In a text message sent before the new show began airing, Erich apparently wrote her, “What I did to you was terrible, I don’t expect you to ever forgive me. I just want you to know I think about you all the time and you really deserve the best. I won’t ever forgive myself I hope [you] find happiness and everything you deserve.”

Gabby and Erich talked it out during the finale.

"I was taking the cowardly way out. I fully led this girl on and I was using the show as an excuse to not confront her about our relationship at this point where I didn't see a future, but we were having fun," Erich explained, adding that he "took the easy way out" and "handled it poorly."

Gabby, for her part, revealed that she'd known about his past with Amanda before she came forward, and appreciated that her fiancé told her the truth. "He's gracious and he's honest and I do believe what he says," Gabby said. She did add, though, that she thought Erich was "kind of an asshole" to his ex.



A post shared by Bachelornation.Scoop (@bachelornation.scoop)

Erich also faced controversy after an old photo surfaced—but it wasn't addressed on-screen.

Gabby's main man also dealt with some intense off-screen controversy after a high school yearbook photo surfaced showing him in blackface. In the photo, which has been circulating in a viral Reddit post, Erich appears in blackface and an afro wig during what looks like a high school school costume day.

Blackface has a severely fraught and racist history, as it involves depicting oneself in a way that "mocks or ridicules" Black people, according to Merriam-Webster.

Erich apologized for the photo in a public Instagram post, but many viewers were disappointed that he wasn't pressed about it during the finale. Gabby, on the other hand, addressed the situation in a September 20 interview with People.

"I was incredibly shocked," she told the outlet, adding that she learned about the photo when everyone else in the world did. "[I] just really had to process my thoughts and then think about how we can grow as a couple and learn from this."



A post shared by Erich Schwer (@erich_schwer)

They broke up less than two months after the finale.

This news comes just days after Gabby gave a vague (and none too positive) comment about her current 'ship status to a Fox News reporter on October 31. Erich didn't seem to be in the audience for her DWTS performance, and her engagement ring was notably missing.

"I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now," she said at the time. "So, I understand their concern but we're just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar."

Later that week, a source confirmed that Gabby broke up with Erich, according to E! News. "She felt they weren't aligned and weren't on the same page," the source said. "Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn't have a future."

Even though he wasn't at the show, Erich still posted an Instagram story urging his followers to vote for Gabby to stay on the show.

So...I guess these two are now officially part of the "shortest bach nation" relationships roundup.

'DWTS' fans think that Gabby will discuss her breakup on the November 14 episode.

Now, DWTS fans are speculating that Gabby will open up about her split with Erich on tonight's semi-finals episode, per Screenrant. They think that she will open up her dance pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy about her split during rehearsal footage.

Reality TV YouTuber Zachary Reality hinted on Twitter that Gabby would have a special rehearsal package during tonight's episode. And he went more into depth in a YouTube live stream, per Screenrant: "I can't say how I know, but I have been told by a source that she will be talking about her breakup next week on Dancing With The Stars, so we'll see."

But other fans suggested she may talk about her strained relationship with her mom, instead.

“As a kid, she was really physically affectionate, and then she would, like, flip and kind of withhold her love,” Gabby told Clayton Echard during season 26 of The Bachelor. “We don’t really have a relationship now,” she said, per Us Weekly.

