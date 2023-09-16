Here's Why Churchill China (LON:CHH) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Churchill China (LON:CHH), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Churchill China Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. We can see that in the last three years Churchill China grew its EPS by 16% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Churchill China remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 8.8% to UK£85m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Churchill China isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of UK£145m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Churchill China Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

A great takeaway for shareholders is that company insiders within Churchill China have collectively spent UK£29k acquiring shares in the company. This might not be a huge sum, but it's well worth noting anyway, given the complete lack of selling. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Chair Robin George Williams for UK£15k worth of shares, at about UK£14.99 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Churchill China is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have UK£31m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. As a percentage, this totals to 21% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Should You Add Churchill China To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Churchill China is that it is growing profits. In addition, insiders have been busy adding to their sizeable holdings in the company. That makes the company a prime candidate for your watchlist - and arguably a research priority. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Churchill China has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

