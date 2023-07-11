Here's Why CDW Holding (SGX:BXE) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like CDW Holding (SGX:BXE). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

CDW Holding's Improving Profits

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. Commendations have to be given in seeing that CDW Holding grew its EPS from US$0.011 to US$0.064, in one short year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. CDW Holding maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 3.3% to US$148m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since CDW Holding is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$56m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are CDW Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that CDW Holding insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. To be exact, company insiders hold 58% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. In terms of absolute value, insiders have US$33m invested in the business, at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Does CDW Holding Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

CDW Holding's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, CDW Holding is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. You still need to take note of risks, for example - CDW Holding has 4 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

