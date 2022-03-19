Here's Why Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Barrett Business Services

What Is Barrett Business Services's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Barrett Business Services had US$3.51m of debt at December 2021, down from US$3.73m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$166.2m in cash, so it actually has US$162.7m net cash.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

A Look At Barrett Business Services' Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Barrett Business Services had liabilities of US$315.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$223.0m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$166.2m in cash and US$155.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$216.5m.

Barrett Business Services has a market capitalization of US$570.1m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Barrett Business Services boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also positive, Barrett Business Services grew its EBIT by 22% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Barrett Business Services can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Barrett Business Services may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Barrett Business Services reported free cash flow worth 5.5% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.

Summing up

While Barrett Business Services does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$162.7m. And we liked the look of last year's 22% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't have any problem with Barrett Business Services's use of debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with Barrett Business Services (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

