Here's Why Bachelorette Fans Are Mad at Clare Crawley on Behalf of Contestant Matt James

Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette hasn't even begun filming yet, but it's already shaping up to be the most dramatic season ever. (But, like, really.)

Production is on hold indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but we've already got a bit of feud brewing between Crawley and contestant Matt James, who also just happens to be BFFs with Tyler Cameron. The whole thing's a bit messy, confusing, and low-key ridiculous, so we're here to break down what's got Bachelor Nation so frustrated with next season's lead.

This all started with a couple of tweets from Crawley on April 25. "If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season... you are in it for the wrong reasons... #dontwasteyourtime," she wrote. "Respect the opportunity you’ve been given. Respect the rules. Respect me. @BacheloretteABC ❤️"

Fans strongly believe these tweets were about James even though she doesn't mention him by name. Why? James told E! News that he is very much looking forward to meeting Crawley when the show can start filming. "There's a very beautiful young lady in Sacramento right now who's quarantining and who is patiently waiting for production on a show to pick back up and I've been waiting as well," he said. "I'm hoping after everything settles down and everyone is safe that I'll finally get to meet her. I'm looking forward to it."

And yes, James is on Cameo—but fans were quick to point out he's been using these opportunities to promote his charity. "Clare... Clare... in this house we stan Matt James. He is doing interviews to promote his charity, ABC Food Tours which is producing tablets and meals for kids in underprivileged areas. And he said he is looking forward to meeting you so where’s the problem," one person tweeted.

After Crawley's tweets, James posted a video message in his Instagram Stories about why he's on Cameo, according to Us Weekly. "For those of you who may have missed the message earlier this week, myself and Alex Bachman, my former teammate and current New York Giants wide receiver, pledged all of our Cameo earnings to the Robin Hood Foundation to fight this fight,” James said.

Even host Chris Harrison weighed in on the drama.

Bachelor Nation appears to be firmly on Team Matt in this situation, and many pointed out that he might be more well known than she is at this point. "Lol I knew who Matt James was before I knew who Clare was," one fan tweeted. "So it’s pretty funny she thinks he has a following bc of her." Just as a reminder, Crawley did not actually name names.

Of course, there are some coming to the lead's defense. "I think it is very clear that Matt is only coming on to try and become the Bachelor," one fan replied to the backlash. "But to fault Clare for not wanting to risk people coming on for the wrong reasons after the last few seasons we have had seems WILD."

Clare Crawley has yet to respond to the backlash—but we're sure this will all be hashed out when the show finally airs...eventually.

