Here's Why Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Must Use Its Cash Wisely

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Assembly Biosciences' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Assembly Biosciences last reported its balance sheet in December 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$147m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$96m. That means it had a cash runway of around 18 months as of December 2021. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Assembly Biosciences Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Assembly Biosciences is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 48% in the last year. It's even worse to see operating revenue down 92% in the same period. Considering these two factors together makes us nervous about the direction the company seems to be heading. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Assembly Biosciences Raise Cash?

Assembly Biosciences revenue is declining and its cash burn is increasing, so many may be considering its need to raise more cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Assembly Biosciences' cash burn of US$96m is about the same as its market capitalisation of US$101m. That suggests the company may have some funding difficulties, and we'd be very wary of the stock.

How Risky Is Assembly Biosciences' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Assembly Biosciences' cash runway was relatively promising. Once we consider the metrics mentioned in this article together, we're left with very little confidence in the company's ability to manage its cash burn, and we think it will probably need more money. On another note, Assembly Biosciences has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

