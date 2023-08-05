Here's Why AME Elite Consortium Berhad (KLSE:AME) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in AME Elite Consortium Berhad (KLSE:AME). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide AME Elite Consortium Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is AME Elite Consortium Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. AME Elite Consortium Berhad managed to grow EPS by 12% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. On the revenue front, AME Elite Consortium Berhad has done well over the past year, growing revenue by 45% to RM576m but EBIT margin figures were less stellar, seeing a decline over the last 12 months. So it seems the future may hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can remain steady.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of AME Elite Consortium Berhad's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are AME Elite Consortium Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So we're pleased to report that AME Elite Consortium Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. To be exact, company insiders hold 60% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at RM529m at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Is AME Elite Consortium Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for AME Elite Consortium Berhad is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 3 warning signs for AME Elite Consortium Berhad (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

