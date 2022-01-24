Here's What You Need to Know About Walmart's Easter Hours This Year

Jennifer Aldrich
·2 min read
Easter may still look a bit different at our households this year, but one tradition holds true to assist you with those last-minute grocery runs: Walmart is open this Easter 2022. Between the busy buzz of everyday life and the unusual circumstances of the past two years, knowing that there's a store you can count on to be open is a huge relief. (Here are your need-to-know dates for Easter 2022 and Lent 2022!)

Though it's too early to tell if our gatherings will need to remain smaller and/or virtual this year due to Covid-19, we hope you're still taking the time to celebrate with your immediate family (may we suggest a virtual Easter egg hunt rather than an in-person gathering?) and serving up some Easter brunch ideas or Easter dinner recipes on a smaller scale.

If you wake up on Easter Sunday and realize you forgot a must-have item (or a few), no need to panic. As you search for your keys and think about places to shop that don’t break the bank, Walmart is probably one of the first retailers that comes to mind.

Is Walmart open on Easter?

Walmart will be open for its regular hours on Easter, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. To check the schedule of your local superstore, head on over to Walmart's website and search in its store locator.

Now, if Walmart is all the way across town, or if you just want to weigh your options before you head out, there are a handful of other stores open on Easter as well as several restaurants open on Easter if you'd like to pick up something already cooked.

Of course, if you need to fuel up first, you can pop over to your favorite chain coffee shop, since Starbucks's Easter hours show it will be open.

We would say to sit back and relax, but we know that's not going to happen on the holiday! So before you stress about not being able to pick up forgotten items for your Sunday celebration, Walmart will be there to save the day.

