Here Are Publix's Easter Hours for 2020

Photo credit: Getty Images

From Country Living

Before you know it, the 2020 season of Lent will be drawing to a close and Easter Sunday 2020 will be here in a flash! Yes, even this year, the holy day comes with its fair share of delights, even if your celebration is not what you're used to. While we are practicing social distancing this year, it's important to shelter in place unless you need to go out. But if you run out of a necessity on Easter, here's what you need to know before heading to Publix.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





So, is Publix open on Easter in 2020?

Most Publix locations are offering curbside pickup and delivery during this time of social distancing, and they are all operating under reduced hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. But you'll have to take a trip to another supermarket on April 12 this year: The grocery chain will be closed on Easter. Here's a list of other grocers that will not be open: Sam's Club, ALDI, Target, and Costco will keep their doors shut on Easter too.









But don't worry! Some other stores are open on Easter, including Walmart. They're operating with reduced hours of 7 a.m to 8:30 p.m. this year.

P.S. You could always forgo the stress of cooking a big holiday spread pickup takeout on Easter—there are plenty of family-friendly restaurants open on Easter for carryout this year.

You Might Also Like