Here's where US-Mexico border wall construction stands as Trump wraps up presidency

TUCSON, Ariz. – President Donald Trump is scheduled to make his final visit in office to the U.S.-Mexico border this week, where he is expected to tout one of his signature campaign promises, the construction of more than 450 miles of border barriers under his administration.

Trump will visit the city of Alamo, located in Texas' Rio Grande Valley. That stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border is the busiest corridor for human smuggling among the Border Patrol's nine sectors along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Rio Grande Valley remains a major focus of border wall construction, especially in areas that previously did not have any barriers. However, construction efforts here have been slow compared to other sections of the border, for two reasons.

The first is that much of land along the border is private, forcing the federal government to file condemnation cases against landowners, a process that could take years. Secondly, Congress approved restrictions on funding they appropriated to prevent construction in certain areas of the Rio Grande Valley, including historical sites and protected wildlife areas.

Nonetheless, the Trump administration has pushed ahead, completing its goal of finishing the construction of 450 miles by the end of 2020, at estimated costs of nearly $16 billion from the military and U.S. taxpayers.

Remember the Alamo? Donald Trump heads to Texas to defend legacy tarnished by Capitol riot

How many barriers have been built?

Customs and Border Protection, the agency that oversees wall construction efforts at the U.S.-Mexico border, said crews completed 452 miles of new barriers by the end of 2020.

In a call with reporters last week, Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan said federal contractors are averaging between 1.5 and two miles of new barriers per day, with the scheduled completion of about 475 miles by the time President-elect Joe Biden takes office on January 20.

"This historic accomplishment, it doesn't just stand tall as a simple reminder of promises made to the American people and promises kept," Morgan said. "But it stands as a reminder of our wavering commitment to do everything that we can to ensure that we have the tools to protect our national and economic security."

Story continues

The construction site is seen from the Mexican side of the border. President Trump is building a 30-foot wall construction Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in southern Arizona is sacred land for natives, and building a wall will ruin land and wildlife preservation.

Construction mainly has focused on lands the federal government already owns in Arizona, California and New Mexico. According to a breakdown provided by Customs and Border Protection last week, construction crews have built:

46 miles in the San Diego sector, which encompasses all of San Diego County, Calif.

31 miles in the El Centro sector, which covers most of Imperial County, Calif.

107 miles in the Yuma sector, which includes all of Yuma County, Ariz., and a small portion of Imperial County, Calif.

114 miles in the Tucson sector, which covers Pima, Santa Cruz and Cochise counties in Arizona.

131 miles in the El Paso sector, which encompasses the entire New Mexico border with Mexico, plus El Paso and Hudspeth counties in Texas.

17 miles in the Rio Grande Valley sector, which includes Cameron, Hidalgo and Starr counties in Texas.

The most of the construction has replaced outdated or aging fencing, such as four-foot permanent vehicle barriers with 30-foot bollard fencing. Construction includes new roads, lighting and sensors to help agents better patrol the areas of new fencing.

CBP has not publicly disclosed how many miles of new wall have been built in areas of the border that previously did not have any barriers. However, at least the 17 miles that CBP said have been completed in the Rio Grande Valley sector are in areas without any barriers in the past.

What are the construction costs?

As the Trump administration comes to a close on Jan. 20, Customs and Border Protection said they have secured enough funding for the construction of approximately 800 miles of barriers. But not all of that money has been awarded yet.

The agency has not disclosed how much funding they have secured for wall construction. However, all of the money comes from taxpayer funds either set aside by Congress, or that the Trump administration has redirected from other sources within the federal government.

None of the funding has come from Mexico, as Trump repeatedly promised while on the 2016 campaign trail, and even continued to assert at times while in office.

The Arizona Republic, part of the USA TODAY Network, estimates that the Trump administration has secured about $16.3 billion for border wall construction, based on congressional appropriations, reprogramming notices and contract award data.

Congress has allocated $5.8 billion to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security since Fiscal Year 2017, Trump's first in office, for the explicit purpose of building new barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border.

That includes $1.375 billion in each of the past three fiscal years, most recently in the 2021 spending bill that Trump signed Dec. 27 to avert a government shutdown. Congress approved $1.337 billion for border wall construction in 2018 and $341 million in 2017, according to a report last year from the department's Office of the Inspector General.

In February 2019, Trump signed an emergency declaration at the border that allowed him to divert $600 million from the U.S. Treasury Department, and $6.1 billion from the U.S. Department of Defense to Homeland Security for border wall construction.

A year later, in February 2020, the Trump administration announced it would reprogram an additional $3.8 billion from the Pentagon for border wall construction, under the same authority as the February 2019 transfer.

About $2.2 billion from the second transfer came from funds designated for counter-drug activities. The remaining $1.6 billion was from the Overseas Contingency Operations funds, more commonly known as war funds or a slush fund that the Pentagon uses for military conflicts abroad.

The federal government put the diverted military funds into two separate pots of money that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has tapped into to award construction contracts.

As of July, the Corps had awarded nearly $7 billion in contracts for the construction of at least 382 miles of border barriers using the diverted military funds. However, Morgan with CBP said they hope to lock in additional border wall contracts by the time Biden takes office.

"We've already got to 450 miles completed, but then add on up to, about a little over 700 miles of the 800 funded, we will have under contract," he said.

Various community and legal groups successfully sued the Trump administration in federal court for reprogramming military funds for border wall construction. The Supreme Court announced in October they would hear a challenge to one of the initial lawsuits targeting $2.5 billion, but they will take up the case after Biden has been sworn in.

What will happen under Biden?

Even before his election victory, Biden had pledged that "there will not be another foot" of border wall built during his administration. Though he has not released more details, his supporters expect him to stop ongoing construction and cancel contracts for future projects.

Critics of construction want him to go a step further and consider taking down portions of the newly-installed bollard fencing in certain environmentally and culturally sensitive areas.

Morgan criticized any effort to stop construction, claiming it would cost taxpayers even more money to cancel the contracts. He also warned it would draw even more migrants and smugglers to the border.

"If the Biden team implements the immigration policies that they have campaigned on, that they promised the American people on Day One, they will create an unmitigated crisis in the first few weeks," he said.

However, contracting experts said Biden will have various legal options to stop construction, including the termination for convenience clauses built into federal contracts that allows the government to cancel them any time and provide adequate compensation to contractors.

"There is an established regulatory process to stop these contracts, if the president should so decide, in an efficient and orderly manner that will also fairly compensate the contractors for the work that has been performed," said John Horan, a professor on government procurement law at Georgetown University Law Center and a litigation attorney on government contracts for the law firm Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath.

"So any thought that there's going to be a mess at the border, if he stops these contracts, would be misguided," he added. "That wouldn't have to happen by any means."

Follow reporter Rafael Carranza on Twitter at @RafaelCarranza.

Capitol riot: Mob members could face more serious charges, prison time, as investigation unfolds

Sheldon Adelson dies: Casino mogul, Trump donor dead after non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma diagnosis

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Trump visits Alamo, Texas: Where does border wall construction stand?