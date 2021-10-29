Here's When And Where Kourtney And Travis Are Getting Married

Photo credit: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

A source tells Entertainment Tonight that they've "already started talking" about it, and know they want to a) have a destination wedding, and b) want to get married soon.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged barely two weeks ago, and the internet already has a list of questions and demands including but not limited to: where is it, when is it, and can we please attend virtually, thx.

And it looks like there are already some answers-ish. While Travis and Kourtney are still obviously in the super early stages of wedding planning, a source tells Entertainment Tonight that they've "already started talking" about it, and know they want to a) have a destination wedding, and b) want to get married soon.

"Kourtney and Travis have already started talking about wedding planning and they're both so excited," the source says. "Lately, they have been considering having a destination wedding that will be intimate and small. They are hoping to get married sooner than later."

So...will Scott Disick be invited? Yes. But TBD on if he actually attends any of Kourtney and Travis' wedding events, let alone the actual wedding itself.

"Scott is still very close with Kris, along with other members of the family, and him and Kris talk to each other all the time," the source says. "He will still be included and welcomed in various Kardashian celebrations, including holidays, as he is still their family. But right now, he doesn't know if he will choose to be around."

As for whether the wedding will be filmed, that remains to be seen. But cameras were around for Kourtney and Travis' post-engagement dinner with their extended family, so it seems possible.

