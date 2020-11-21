Here's where The Crown's series 4 was filmed in Scotland

Photo credit: Netflix

The Crown is back for Series 4 and the star-studded Netflix show is packed with dramatic backdrops and locations in Scotland – but where exactly was it filmed?

Featuring roughly 90 different locations across the UK, including some grand estates and locations across the famous North Coast 500 driving route, the series heavily features the Highlands posing as royal residences and even places further afield.

For anyone looking for inspiration for a trip to Scotland in 2021, The Crown offers the perfect opportunity to enjoy rugged and wild Scotland from the comfort and warmth of one’s home.

The Crown follows the story of Queen Elizabeth II, played by Olivia Colman (a role previously held by Claire Foy), from her wedding to present day with series four focusing particularly on the late 1970s through to 1990.

Sure to be the binge-worthy watch of autumn and winter, the drama provides plenty of ideas for a royal-themed getaway in 2021.

Here, we look at the filming locations of The Crown's fourth series, including the beautiful estate that plays Balmoral Castle and a Scottish destination that stands in for Iceland.

COVID-19: As with all travel in the UK, please check the latest advice from the Scottish government before booking a trip.

Ardverikie Estate, Inverness-shire

Photo credit: VisitScotland / Paul Tomkins

Scenes set in the Queen's favourite summer retreat, Balmoral Castle, are shot at Ardverikie Estate near Newtonmore. Originally made famous in BBC’s Monarch of Glen as the fictional Glenbogle Estate, this 19th century home is built in the same Scottish baronial style as Balmoral Castle, making it the perfect, lavish backdrop for the series.

Rothiemurchus Estate, Aviemore

Photo credit: VisitScotland / Kenny Lam

The famous Braemar Gathering, a traditional Highland games event, is recreated in series four slightly further north at Rothiemurchus Estate in Aviemore. Traditionally, the Braemar Gathering takes place annually on the first Saturday of September in Braemar and has been part of the royal calendar since 1832. In 2020, the Braemar Gathering went virtual for the first time ever.

Lybster Harbour and Langwell Estate, Caithness

Photo credit: Westend61 - Getty Images

Further north and situated on the famous North Coast 500 driving route, the Caithness and Wick areas are portrayed as many different locations in the series. Lybster Harbour and Langwell Estate are depicted as Leith Harbour and Grytviken in South Georgia, a British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic that was secured by the British during the Falklands war in 1982.

Dunbeath Estate, Caithness

Photo credit: Westend61 - Getty Images

Dunbeath Estate in Caithness, close to the North Coast 500 route, is shot as the River Hofsa in Iceland. The thrilling cliff edges and roaring waves make for a dramatic backdrop to depict the land of fire and ice. The 17th century Dunbeath Castle is a private residence, so not open to the public, however the gardens are open by appointment all year round.

Keiss Harbour & Ackergill Tower, Caithness

Photo credit: Jupiterimages - Getty Images

Keiss Harbour and Ackergill Tower, also situated on the North Coast 500 route, play a role a bit closer to home as they are depicted as Classiebawn Castle and Mullaghmore in Ireland.

Feeling inspired to explore Scotland in 2021? You'll want to check out our sister site Country Living's exclusive holidays, which include a ride through the Highlands on the Jacobite steam train, island hopping around the Hebrides and Shetlands and discovering the peace and beauty of Loch Lomond.

