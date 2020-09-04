Here's where to buy face shields on sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Nowadays, face coverings are the norm. Due to the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that all individuals ages 2 and up wear a cloth face mask to protect themselves and others. While the CDC does not currently recommend face shields in place of cloth face coverings, the organization suggests choosing "face shields that wrap around the sides of the wearer's face and extend below the chin or hooded face shields" for those who choose to wear them.

In addition, the CDC urges individuals to wash their hands before and after removing the face shield. You should also toss disposable ones after single-use.

Below, you can find some of the most popular face shields available, all at a steep discount.

1. 20% off: This 2-pack of best-selling reusable shields

With nearly 5,000 glowing reviews and a best-selling badge on Amazon, this two-pack of reusable face masks from OMK is a good option. Customers say that they fit great, thanks to the comfy sponge layer located at the forehead, while others were happy with the fact that the material rarely fogged up. According to the company, the elastic band will fit all head sizes. These masks also have an anti-static plastic treatment. Normally $19.88, they're currently on sale for $15.99, giving you a 20% markdown.

Get the OMK Reusable Face Masks, 2-pack for $15.99 (Save $3.89)

2. A 31% discount: This 12-pack of top-rated shields

Also on sale is this 12-pack of Wattne reusable face shields, once $29.99 and now $20.59, with a 31% price drop. Encased in high-density polyethylene, these coated protectors are designed to reduce the inhalation of virus droplets, among other particles. Most notably, you’ll receive 12 of these disposable face shields in your order, granting you quite a few coverings. They’ve garnered a 4.2-star rating from nearly 850 Amazon shoppers, who found them to be impressively lightweight and comfortable to wear.

Get the Wattne Reusable Face Shield for $20.59 (Save $9.40)

3. Down 11%: This customer-loved 3-piece face shield

Normally $23.99, you can snag this three-pack of face shields from ArtToFrames for $21.45, which is 11% off the normal price tag. Complete with a collective 4.2-star rating from nearly 9,800 buyers, this face covering is easy to put together, according to Amazon customers. One shopper even dubbed it as “the best ... ever,". The acrylic shield includes built-in gasses for additional protection to your eyes, along with 180-degree, full-face security and an anti-fog design.