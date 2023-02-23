Here's What's Leaving Netflix In March 2023

In with the new, out with the old. It’s your last chance to watch several award-winning movies and TV shows on Netflix.

About 100 titles are joining the streaming service in March, but eight are set to depart, including 2005′s “Brokeback Mountain.” The Academy Award-winning film will no longer be available at the end of the month.

The 2011 action comedy “30 Minutes or Less” is also departing on March 31. The movie, starring Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride and Aziz Ansari, received mixed reviews at the time of its release.

"Brokeback Mountain" leaves Netflix on March 31.

The only other movie on the list of films leaving Netflix is “Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” a 2013 historical drama about Cecil Gaines’ 34-year tenure as a White House butler. Netflix subscribers will no longer have access to the film on March 16.

As for episodic shows, two Australian reality series are among the titles on the way out. All three seasons of “Outback Truckers” will be gone on March 16, and the second season of “Instant Hotel” leaves two days later.

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below.

March 5

“Hap and Leonard” (Seasons 1-3)

March 16

“Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

“Outback Truckers” (Seasons 1-3)

March 18

“Instant Hotel” (Season 2)

March 24

“Shtisel” (Seasons 1-3)

March 25

“Big Time Rush” (Seasons 1-4)

March 31

“30 Minutes or Less”

“Brokeback Mountain”

