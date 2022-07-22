Here's What's Leaving Netflix In August 2022

Tom Cruise fans, take heed! It’s your last chance to enjoy the adventures of Ethan Hunt on Netflix.

More than 100 titles are joining the streaming service in August, but 40 are set to depart ― that number includes “Mission: Impossible,” “Mission: Impossible II” and “Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol.”

Other notable movies on the way out next month include the Robert De Niro classics “Taxi Driver” and “GoodFellas,” and Leonardo DiCaprio hits “Titanic” and “The Departed.”

"Mission: Impossible" departs Netflix at the end of August. (Photo: )

If you’re a comedy fan, you might also be sad to learn you’ll no longer be able to stream “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” “Grown Ups” or “A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas” at the end of August as well.

As for shows, the three seasons of “Wheel of Fortune” currently on Netflix will be gone on August 24, and all five seasons of the former ABC Family sitcom “Young & Hungry” depart the day before.

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below.

And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

(Photo: HuffPost)

(Photo: HuffPost)

August 4

“They’ve Gotta Have Us” (Season 1)

August 5

“Screwball”

August 7

“We Summon the Darkness”

August 9

“Demonic”

“The Saint”

August 10

“Mr. Peabody & Sherman”

August 15

“Endless Love”

“Selfless”

August 20

“The Conjuring”

August 23

“Young & Hungry” (Seasons 1-5)

August 24

“The November Man”

“Wheel of Fortune” (Season 35-37)

August 25

“Taxi Driver”

“The Visit”

August 27

“Wind River”

August 30

“In the Line of Fire”

August 31

“A Nightmare on Elm Street”

“A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas”

“Agatha Christie’s Crooked House”

“Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy”

“Cliffhanger”

“The Dark Knight Rises”

“The Departed”

“GoodFellas”

“Grown Ups”

“Halloween”

“Just Like Heaven”

“Kung Fu Panda 2”

“Major Dad” (Seasons 1-4)

“Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol”

“Mission: Impossible”

“Mission: Impossible II”

Story continues

“Premonition”

“Public Enemies”

“Rise of the Guardians”

“Soul Surfer”

“Starship Troopers”

“Titanic”

“We Are Marshall”

“Wyatt Earp”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...