Here's what's happening on National Day of Truth and Reconciliation in Waterloo Region and Guelph

With the arrival of Canada’s first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, a number of community organizations are hosting events to commemorate the Sept. 30 holiday. Here’s a roundup of events happening in Waterloo Region and Guelph.

Towards Truth Speaker Event — Rotary Club of Guelph’s Indigenous Awareness Committee

River Run Centre at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27

This speaker event will feature a series of discussions on residential schools and treaties and land claims, and will feature speaker such as Ava Hill, past Elected Chief of Six Nations Elected Council, Phil Monture, President of Nativelands Ltd, and residential school survivors Roberta Hill and Dawn Hill. Register here for a free ticket.

Towards Truth Film Series — Rotary Club of Guelph’s Indigenous Awareness Committee

Bookshelf Cinema from Sept 30th to Oct. 3.

This film series will feature Doctrines of Discovery, Beans and The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open. Register here for a free ticket.

Remember Me, Remember Us — A Community Walk to Honour and Reflect — The Healing of the Seven Generations

The Healing of the Seven Generations Office on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This community walk will spread awareness of and reflect on the tragedies experienced by Indigenous peoples as a result of the country’s residential school system. Register here for free.

Cambridge Orange Shirt Day Candlelight Vigil — Commemorating Indigenous Heritage in Cambridge

Pedestrian Bridge in Galt on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.

This community walk will spread awareness of the brutality of residential schools in Canada and allow allies to stand in solidarity with the Indigenous community. Register here for free.

Anishinaabe Oral Tradition with Rene Andre Meshake — Guelph Civic Museum

Guelph Civic Museum on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m.

Rene will present a combination of written and oral storytelling as well as accompanying music. Purchase tickets here.

#Hopeandhealingcanada Project — Guelph Civic Museum

Guelph Civic Museum from Tuesday, Sept. 21 to Sunday, Feb. 27.

An art installation that showcases a sense of hope and healing in light of Canada’s colonist past. Find info about the exhibition here.

Truth and Reconciliation, Indian Residential Schools Keynote with Dr. Kathy Absolon — University of Waterloo

Online only on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dr. Kathy Absolon will give a keynote presentation on Indian residential schools and truth and reconciliation. Register here for free.

A Brief History of Colonization, Intergenerational Trauma, and Genocide of Indigenous Peoples in Canada — University of Waterloo

Online only on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dr. Michael Dan offers a brief history of the impacts of colonialism, genocide and intergenerational trauma which persists today for Indigenous people living in Canada. Register here for free.

University of of Guelph Elder-Led Ceremony on Johnston Green

University of Guelph on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

A ceremony led by Indigenous Elders will be held on the University of Guelph’s Johnston Green Sept. 30 to mark Orange Shirt Day and the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. The event is open to the U of G community. People may drop in from noon to 2 p.m. and are encouraged to wear orange clothing, said Dr. Cara Wehkamp, special adviser to the president on Indigenous initiatives, in a news release. Check out event info here.

Genelle Levy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cambridge Times