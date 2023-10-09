Here's What's Concerning About SJW Group's (NYSE:SJW) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on SJW Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.042 = US$147m ÷ (US$3.7b - US$238m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, SJW Group has an ROCE of 4.2%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 4.5%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured SJW Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for SJW Group.

So How Is SJW Group's ROCE Trending?

In terms of SJW Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 6.7%, but since then they've fallen to 4.2%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From SJW Group's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that SJW Group is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 15% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

If you want to know some of the risks facing SJW Group we've found 3 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

