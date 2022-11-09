Here's What's Concerning About Rhong Khen International Berhad's (KLSE:RKI) Returns On Capital

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. On that note, looking into Rhong Khen International Berhad (KLSE:RKI), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Rhong Khen International Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = RM45m ÷ (RM948m - RM258m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Rhong Khen International Berhad has an ROCE of 6.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Rhong Khen International Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Rhong Khen International Berhad.

What Can We Tell From Rhong Khen International Berhad's ROCE Trend?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Rhong Khen International Berhad. To be more specific, the ROCE was 14% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Rhong Khen International Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

In Conclusion...

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 28% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Rhong Khen International Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

