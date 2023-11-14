Here's What's Concerning About Hotel Chocolat Group's (LON:HOTC) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Hotel Chocolat Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.014 = UK£1.9m ÷ (UK£174m - UK£40m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, Hotel Chocolat Group has an ROCE of 1.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 8.9%.

In the above chart we have measured Hotel Chocolat Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Hotel Chocolat Group doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 1.4% from 31% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

In Conclusion...

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Hotel Chocolat Group's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has declined 58% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Hotel Chocolat Group has the makings of a multi-bagger.

