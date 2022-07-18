Here's What's Concerning About Delta Air Lines' (NYSE:DAL) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Delta Air Lines:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.028 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$75b - US$26b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Delta Air Lines has an ROCE of 2.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Airlines industry average of 3.6%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Delta Air Lines compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Delta Air Lines here for free.

What Can We Tell From Delta Air Lines' ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Delta Air Lines, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 17% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Delta Air Lines is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 38% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Delta Air Lines (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

While Delta Air Lines isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

