Here's What's Concerning About Boat Rocker Media's (TSE:BRMI) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Boat Rocker Media (TSE:BRMI) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Boat Rocker Media, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = CA$15m ÷ (CA$794m - CA$446m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Boat Rocker Media has an ROCE of 4.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Entertainment industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Boat Rocker Media's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Boat Rocker Media's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Boat Rocker Media, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 7.9% over the last four years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

On a side note, Boat Rocker Media's current liabilities are still rather high at 56% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line On Boat Rocker Media's ROCE

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Boat Rocker Media's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 44% over the last year, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Boat Rocker Media, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

